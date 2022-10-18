Jewish Settlers Steal Olive Harvest from Palestinian Land in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli occupation forces, stole the olive harvest from Palestinian land in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that dozens of Jewish settlers broke into a privately-owned land and stole the olive harvest, escorted by Israeli soldiers.

Last week, Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli army, also broke into Palestinian land in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan and stole the olive harvest before the landowners came and forced them to leave the area.

Jewish settlers intensify their assault against Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season, considered one of the main sources of income for Palestinians.

