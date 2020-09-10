Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles in West Bank

Jewish settlers Thursday overnight attacked Palestinian vehicles on the road connecting the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a group of settlers attacked vehicles traveling on the Nablus-Jenin Road, also known as Route 60, close to the former colonial settlement of Homesh, evacuated in 2005, smashing the glass windshields of over ten of them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)