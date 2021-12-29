Three Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Open Artillery Fire in Gaza

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers in Gaza. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces opened their artillery fire on Wednesday at two locations in the north of the Gaza Strip, injuring three people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli artillery targeted a location east of Beit Lahya and another east of Beit Hanoun, injuring three farmers who were working in their lands near the border fence. The three were taken to a hospital in Beit Hanoun for treatment.

Israel claims that shots were fired from Gaza at Israelis who were working on the border fence lightly injuring one and prompting its retaliatory attack.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

