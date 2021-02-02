Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles on West Bank Roads

Jewish settlers last night attacked Palestinian vehicles traveling on a road near the town of Huwwara, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a group of settlers hurled stones toward vehicles with Palestinian registration plates at the junction leading to the Nablus-Qalqilya road, causing damage to a number of cars.

The assailants came from Yitzhar, one of the illegal Jewish settlements in the northern West Bank, inhabited by hardcore fanatics.

Israeli soldiers closed the road following the attacks, he said.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

