Palestinian Prisoner Al-Harimi Ends Hunger Strike, to Be Released in March

Palestinian prisoner Ayad Al-Harimi has suspended his hunger strike after 61 days after Israeli occupation authorities agreed to release him on March 4, 2022, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The 34-year-old was recently transferred from Ramla prison to Ofer jail. His health had started to deteriorate with and he has suffered from pains all over his body, blurred vision, and lost the ability to stand and walk.

هيئة الاسرى : نقل الاسير المضرب عن الطعام عياد الهريمي من سجن عوفر إلى سجن عيادة الرملة. pic.twitter.com/aoyhMxwO7d — سُهَادْ 𓂆 (@itsnotsuhad) November 3, 2021

Al-Harimi was arrested in April and held on administrative detention – without charge or trial, with his detention renewed after the initial period came to an end.

He is the second of six hunger strikers who has ended his protest. On November 11, Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmi agreed to end his hunger strike, which was ongoing for 113 days, after Israeli prison authorities agreed to release him in February.

Three other Palestinian prisoners have been on extended hunger strike, they are protesting being held by occupation authorities without charge or trial.

This the same person, Kayed Fasfous, after 131 days of hunger strike demonstrating the administration detention by Israel. pic.twitter.com/5wcUZ8uC0Q — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) November 22, 2021

The Palestinian detainees are Kayed Fasfous and Hisham Ismail Abu Hawash whose hunger strikes have continued for 131 days and Louay Al-Ashkar who joined the protest 43 days ago.

Israel currently detains some 4,650 Palestinians, including 34 women, 160 children and about 500 administrative detainees.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)