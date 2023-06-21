Palestinian Teenage Girl Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Israeli raid on Jenin

A Palestinian teenage girl succumbed on Wednesday to the critical wounds she sustained two days ago during an Israeli military assault on Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Sadil Ghassan Turkman, 15, was critically injured in the head by Israeli army bullets. She was immediately moved to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Turkman is the seventh Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli army during the raid on Jenin. More than 90 people were injured, and around 20 of them are reported in critical condition.

According to the Ministry, a total of 174 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the occupied territories since the beginning of the year.

