Palestinian Teenage Girl Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Israeli raid on Jenin

June 21, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Sadil Ghassan Turkman, 15, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenage girl succumbed on Wednesday to the critical wounds she sustained two days ago during an Israeli military assault on Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Sadil Ghassan Turkman, 15, was critically injured in the head by Israeli army bullets. She was immediately moved to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Death Toll from Israeli Assault on Jenin Rises to Six as Palestinian Man Succumbs to his Wounds

Turkman is the seventh Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli army during the raid on Jenin. More than 90 people were injured, and around 20 of them are reported in critical condition.

According to the Ministry, a total of 174 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the occupied territories since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*