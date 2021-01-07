Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinians near Ramallah, Injure Three

At least three Palestinians were injured today in an attack by hardcore Jewish settlers in the village of Kafr Malik, to the east of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Illegal Jewish settlers, protected by an Israeli army unit, attacked with stones and beat up Palestinian farmers who were plowing their land in the village, injuring three of them. The three were moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

3 Palestinian civilians were injured in an attack by settlers, under the protection of the Israeli army, east of Ramallah today . pic.twitter.com/P3EPM8VhUg — Noor Obaid🇵🇸 (@NoorObaid11) January 7, 2021

The land where the attack occurred has been facing an imminent threat of confiscation by the Israeli occupation authorities for the benefit of the colonial settlement enterprise.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Suha ‘Umran: "We stood and watched what the settlers and the soldiers were doing on our land. After they left, we came back to the plot. Nothing was left intact. They destroyed everything. I found some of Rimal’s clothes in a nearby thorn field"https://t.co/LrhaP9VVst pic.twitter.com/jqwe35fZzM — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 3, 2021

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)