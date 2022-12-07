Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian School near Nablus

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian high school near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlements activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that illegal settlers from the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar stoned the Madama High School for Girls, under protection from the Israeli forces, sparking confrontations with Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters towards protestors and their houses.

The school staff had to evacuate the students for their safety.

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)