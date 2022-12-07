BREAKING: Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Forces near Ramallah

The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man near Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement.

The Civil Affairs Authority informed the Ministry of Health of the killing of 32-year-old Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed by Israeli gunfire near the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, according to the statement.

According to the Ministry’s numbers, Israeli forces killed over 200 Palestinians in 2022, including 52 in besieged Gaza Strip.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)