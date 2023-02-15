Jewish Settlers Attack Schools, Homes in Occupied West Bank

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian schools and homes on Wednesday, in a village in the north of the West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Dozens of Jewish settlers attacked two schools and homes in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, throwing rocks at them and smashing several windows, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

Settlers also fired live bullets at the village residents who confronted them. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, armed Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba broke into the east of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and slashed the tires of several Palestinian vehicles, according to one of the residents.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(PC, WAFA)