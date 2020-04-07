Jewish Settlers Beat Palestinian Man, Abduct his Sons near Ramallah

A group of Jewish settlers today brutally attacked a Palestinian man in the village of Kubar, northwest of Ramallah, and kidnapped his two sons, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Kubar mayor Izzat Badwan told reporters that some 10 armed settlers from the illegal settlement of Halamish – located near Kubar – attacked Samir Zeebar and then kidnapped his two sons, Abdul Fattah and Mahmoud, who are in the 20s, while they were plowing their land.

Israeli settlers savagely attack Palestinian man, abduct his sons in the village of Kubar #Palestine #FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimeshttps://t.co/VzVXLY8n1D — The Inside Palestine (@TheInsidePal) April 7, 2020

The two men are being questioned inside the settlement, said Badwan.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)