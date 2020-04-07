As Gaza Confirms One more Coronavirus Case, Hamas Calls on PA to Put Differences aside

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, called on the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday to put political differences aside and unite in the efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Haniyeh made the call during a telephone conversation with PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to discuss the implications of the crisis.

“We, as Palestinians, are united in one trench to confront this pandemic,” Haniyeh reportedly said.

Gaza health ministry has launched a flash appeal 2 provide #coronavirus #COVID1 testing kits as the available kits r 2 run out#Gaza health system suffers from restrictions imposed by Israeli blockade, which impedes import of such kits along with other medical supplies into Gaza pic.twitter.com/DLvpPSYXqC — Friends of Palestine (@F_Of_PAL) April 6, 2020

He stressed that the safety of every Palestinian in Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank and abroad should be the main concern of the factions.

The Hamas leader also briefed Shtayyeh about the healthcare needs of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in light of the suffocating siege imposed by Israel.

“The truth is, no amount of ‘preparedness’ in Gaza – or, frankly, anywhere in occupied Palestine – can stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“What is needed is a fundamental and structural change that would emancipate the Palestinian healthcare system from the horrific impact of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli government’s policies of perpetual siege and politically-imposed ‘quarantines’ – also known as apartheid,” Baroud added.

Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the West Bank; with one more case reported late last night in the Gaza Strip, which brings the total there to 13, the total in Palestine stands now at 260, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)