UNRWA: Living Conditions in Gaza ‘Clearly Deteriorating’

June 24, 2021 Blog, News
UNRWA educates Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

“Living conditions” in Gaza are “clearly deteriorating” due to the ongoing Israeli siege which is entering its 15th year, Acting Director of UN Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Sam Rose, said yesterday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The latest Israeli offensive on Gaza, Rose said, also contributed to the deterioration of the living conditions.

The UN official said that the organization will start carrying out several programs, including distributing food parcels and repairing homes damaged during the latest Israeli offensive on Gaza.

He also stated that UNRWA is to start the psychological support program through summer camps, noting that about 150,000 Palestinian refugee students are expected to benefit from it.

According to UNRWA, 1,400 homes were completely or severely damaged and 14,000 others were partially damaged.

Rose said UNRWA will pay $2,000 to each family that has lost its home.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli military raids on the besieged enclave killed over 250 persons, including 66 children, 39 women and 17 elders, in addition to wounding 1,948.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

