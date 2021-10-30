Israeli Forces Lock up Two Palestinian Neighborhoods with Iron Gates

Israeli occupation forces on Friday locked up two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied West Bank with iron gates, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli occupation closed the iron gate of the neighborhood of Sanjal, near Ramallah, preventing people from entering or leaving the area.

An elderly Palestinan woman waits at an Israeli checkpoint to be allowed to access her land to pick olives on the other side of the separation wall in the occupied West Bank.

📸 Hazem Bader pic.twitter.com/j5YOXQoMyD — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) October 15, 2021

The reporter said that the iron gate had been placed at the neighborhood’s main entrance for years, and the Israeli occupation has used it to impose “collective punishment” against its residents under different pretexts.

He reported that the Israeli occupation closed the gate this time over claimed reports that the residents of the neighborhood threw stones at the vehicles of Jewish settlers.

Meanwhile, the reporter disclosed that the neighborhood was subjected to Israeli night raids, during which Israeli forces threw gas canisters at the residents for three consecutive nights before its gate was closed.

An Israeli checkpoint for Palestinians!

Is this the best humanity can do in this day age? We should be crying, raging and demonstrating that we dare allow this to happen anywhere in this world to anyone – no matter who they are. What do you say to this @DominicRaab? pic.twitter.com/9MaCHbMA9q — Humayun Hussain (@humayunhussain) July 7, 2020

At the same time, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli occupation closed with an iron gate on the road of Beit Aynoun leading to the Sa’eer neighborhood in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Local sources told WAFA that there was no reason for the closure of this road, which renders the neighborhood of Sa’eer under full closure.

In 2018, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs shared that more than 700 Israeli barricades, checkpoints, and gates partition the West Bank into very small cantons used by Israel to restrict or block the movement of Palestinian pedestrians and commuters.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)