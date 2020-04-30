Jewish Settlers Celebrate ‘Independence Day’ by Locking down Palestinians in Hebron (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers in Hebron (Al-Khalil) celebrated their ‘Independence Day’ by preventing Palestinians from leaving their homes and by sealing off one of the city’s neighborhoods, despite the hot weather.

According to Palestinian activist Issa Amro, the area closed by the settlers is privately-owned Palestinian land.

Hebron is an exceptionally hostile environment for Palestinians due to the large number of settlers in the city. Its Palestinian residents live in fear of Israeli aggression, by both armed settlers and soldiers.

I called the Israeli police 10 times to complain about the load music 🎧 outside my house in Tal Rumieda, they answered me that it is allowed to cause noise all night by settlers because of the Independence Day. It shows the reality of apartheid system. pic.twitter.com/0hbENIUXhf — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) April 28, 2020

Around 600 ultra-nationalist Jewish settlers live in the heart of Hebron, the largest Palestinian city in the West Bank. The settler enclave is protected by twice as many Israeli soldiers.

Israel celebrates its ‘independence’ while Palestinians commemorate the Nakba (Or ‘catastrophe’) when Israel was established atop the ruins of Palestinian lands and villages.

Violating #COVID19 in Tal Rumieda by the settlers to celebrate what is called Independence Day pic.twitter.com/YlmR2hDQoO — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) April 28, 2020

More than 760,000 Palestinians — estimated today to number 4.8 million with their descendants — fled or were driven from their homes in 1948.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)