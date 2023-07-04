‘Made in Gaza’ and also Russia: Gaza Resistance Put Weapons on Display for First Time (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Some of the rockets were said to be “home-made”, and others were Russian-made “Cornet” missiles. Also on display were anti-aircraft guns and launchers, as well as the Gaza-made Shahab drone.

Only two days before the Israeli military carried out a massive invasion of Jenin, in the northern West Bank to destroy the Palestinian Resistance, Palestinian Resistance in Gaza organized the first military exhibition of its kind.

Hundreds of Palestinians from throughout the besieged Gaza Strip flocked to the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades exhibition, taking selfies with fighters and viewing the group’s increasingly sophisticated military arsenal.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, had issued a public invitation to the exhibition.

Three separate exhibitions were held at the same time, one in Gaza City, another in the central Gaza Strip, and the third in the northern region.

This is the first time that Hamas allows civilians to take pictures of some of its weapons, a show of confidence in its military capabilities.

Generally, Gaza groups ensure that no civilians have access to or even approach their military sites, a policy that contests the Israeli government’s claims that the Palestinian Resistance is stationed inside populated areas.

Part of the display took place in an area adjacent to the “Unknown Soldier” square, west of Gaza City where Al-Qassam Brigades displayed a number of rockets.

The Brigades hung a large banner to welcome the visitors to the exhibition, where dozens of Qassam fighters, who were masked and wearing military uniforms, were present.

Scores of Hamas activists and volunteers helped visitors around the site, allowing them to take photos.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondents visited the military exhibition and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)