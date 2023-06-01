Jewish Settlers Close Main Road, Attack Palestinian Cars near Jenin

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near the Palestinian village of Zibda to the south of Jenin on Wednesday evening, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of illegal Jewish settlers gathered at the main road that connects Jenin with Tulkarem, closed the road, and pelted stones at passing-by Palestinian cars.

In the meantime, Israeli forces closed the Dutan military checkpoint and soldiers were deployed in the olive fields, in the vicinity of Yabad town and surrounding villages.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)