Ten Palestinians Wounded by Jewish Settler Attack near Nablus, Jenin

At least ten Palestinians were injured on Wednesday during a settler attack on the village of Jaloud, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Bashar Qaryouti, a local activist, told the local outlet that dozens of illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian houses, injuring three Palestinian with rubber-coated steel bullets. Seven others suffered injuries after the settlers threw rocks at them.

He also noted that dozens, including children, suffered from suffocation due to inhaling toxic gas fired at them by the Jewish settlers.

Jewish settlers carry out an attack, fire live bullets towards Palestinians in the village of Jaloud, near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/M6RscajE64 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 31, 2023

Illegal Jewish settlers also attacked on Wednesday a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and sealed off a road connecting towns as Israeli armed forces raided villages south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to local sources, a group of illegal Jewish settlers, under protection from the Israeli military, stoned Palestinian-owned vehicles near the village of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and closed the main road connecting Jenin, Tulkarm and Ya’bad.

Israeli forces regularly conduct violent raids in the occupied West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.