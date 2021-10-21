Jewish Settlers Destroy over 300 Olive Trees near Ramallah

October 21, 2021 Blog, News
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers on Thursday uprooted more than 300 olive trees in the village of Al-Mazraa al-Garbieh, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, as part of their continued attack on olive harvesting season, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Saade Zaqqout, head of Al-Mazraa village council, told WAFA that Palestinian farmers there woke up to see their olive groves vandalized on a land close to the illegal Jewish settlement of Kerem Reim.

Settlers installed an iron gate and cement blocks on the road to prevent Palestinian farmers from accessing their land.

It comes as Palestinian residents prepare for the annual olive harvest, with farmers regularly harassed and assaulted by settlers during the season.

Olives are a key source of income for Palestinian farmers and settlers have also targeted the crops, setting fire to trees and poisoning plants.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.