20-Year-Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

A young Palestinian man from the town of Jaba’, to the south of Jenin, succumbed Friday evening to critical wounds he sustained by Israeli forces’ gunfire last July, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ezz El-Dein Kana’an, 20, was shot in the head with a live bullet fired by an Israeli sniper while he was on his way to donate blood during the last Israeli aggression on Jenin, on July 3.

On that day, Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp at dawn, backed by warplanes, leading to what was described as the most violent aggression since the biggest Israeli raid on the West Bank in 2002.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others were wounded during the Israeli military operation, targeting the northern Palestinian town of Jenin and its refugee camp.

(PC, WAFA)