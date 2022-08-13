Jewish Settlers Destroy Portion of EU-Funded Water Pipeline in Jordan Valley

Israeli forces regularly confiscate meters of water pipes in the Jordan Valley. and the West Bank (Photo: Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers destroyed a portion of a water pipeline on Thursday, in the village of Al-Farsiya in the northern Jordan Valley region, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Muataz Besharat, a local activist, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers destroyed a portion of the pipeline used for irrigation by local Palestinian farmers, noting that the pipeline was built with funding from the European Union.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace across the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 600,000 Jewish settlers living in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law and consensus.

