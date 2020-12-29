Israeli Forces Uproot 350 Olive Trees, Displace Residents near Jericho

Israeli occupation forces today uprooted 350 olive trees and demolished three residential structures in the village of Nweimeh, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Najat Irmeileh, head of Nweimeh municipality, told WAFA that an Israeli army bulldozer uprooted about 350 olive trees planted two years ago by a local resident, and demolished three structures owned by another resident and his brothers. They also seized their equipment while displacing their residents.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)