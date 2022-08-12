The Israeli War on Gaza in 20 Photos (EXCLUSIVE)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle correspondents followed the progress of the Israeli war on Gaza from the very start. They documented the events, starting with the initial Israeli attacks on Palestinian Resistance positions and civilian homes, and the Resistance response to these attacks.

In the gallery below, we selected 20 photos that represent the various stages of the 3-day Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the resistance it generated.

The Aggression

The Mourning

The Resistance

The Aftermath

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)