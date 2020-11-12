Jewish Settlers Meet with UAE Businessmen in Dubai

A delegation of Jewish settlers from illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank have met with UAE businessmen in Dubai to discuss trade and cooperation opportunities, Israeli media revealed on Wednesday.

The settlers’ delegation arrived in the UAE on Sunday for a five-day visit. Yossi Dagan, the head of the settlement council which represents settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, led the delegation.

“The business people heard from [the settlers] about the unique needs of the region and discussed with them cooperation, particularly in the fields of agronomy and water desalination,” reported Ynet News.

According to Dagan, “The UAE is an advanced country at the forefront of development and investment, and it is our honor to forge trade and industry ties with them.” The Jerusalem Post said that he wrote on his Facebook page, “Coming soon – direct export from Samaria [sic] to the UAE!”

Emirati businessman Yusuf Beidon said that the meeting opportunity was an honor. “Especially after the peace agreement with Israel was signed. This is an exciting moment for all of us, thank God for our leaders who brought us to this place.”

In a report in the Jewish Press, he added: “I could not believe that I would get to see this thing in my life. For us, brothers and sisters from both sides, from Israel and Dubai, sitting around the same table. It is a great honor.”

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

On September 15, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)