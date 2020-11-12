Israeli Soldiers Beat Elderly Palestinian Man for Refusing to Leave His Land

Israeli occupation soldiers today attacked an elderly Palestinian man after refusing orders to leave his land in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that Muhammad Salibi, 77, was harvesting his olive trees in his land near the illegal Jewish settlement of Beit Ain, built on Beit Ummar land, when soldiers ordered him to leave the area.

Israeli soldiers beat an elderly Palestinian man for refusing to leave his West Bank land..#Palestinehttps://t.co/Vso3ssjrNr — وكالة الحياة برس (@alhayatp) November 12, 2020

When Salibi refused to heed their orders and proceeded to harvest the olives, the soldiers assaulted him with their guns and forced him to leave his land.

Israel does not allow Palestinian farmers to reach their lands near the illegal settlements without getting a rarely-issued permit beforehand and then they claim that the land is abandoned and therefore justify taking it over for the illegal settlement expansion.

