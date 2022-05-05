Jewish Settlers Raise Israeli Flag at Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

May 5, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers raised the Israeli flag atop the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. (Photo: via Palinfo)

Jewish settlers on Wednesday raised the Israeli flag atop the Ibrahimi Mosque, the second holiest Islamic site in Palestine, ahead of Israel’s so-called ‘Independence Day’, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is in illegally occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil) and is second in spiritual significance only to Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, where the Israeli flag was raised and the national anthem sung in place of the Muslim call to prayer on Tuesday evening.

The Jewish extremists at the Ibrahimi Mosque were protected by Israeli soldiers, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Nedal Al-Jaabari, leader of the local Waqf, or Islamic endowment, which is in charge of administering the mosque, slammed the raising of the flag. He said it was a breach of the sacred nature of such places of worship and against international treaties and standards.

Hebron’s Old City is home to around 40,000 Palestinians and has an extremist settler presence of up to 850 people.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

