Rights Group Urges Police to Probe UK Citizens that Join Israeli Army

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate British citizens who have joined the Israeli army, following concerns that they have taken part in criminal acts and crimes against Palestinians, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ICJP said it submitted the request on June 1, when it “raised concerns about British citizens recruited to the IDF to take part in Israeli military operations in full combat roles through the Mahal volunteer program. Given the range of grave criminal acts and international crimes that are committed in Israel/Palestine by the IDF, it is highly likely that these Britons could be actively involved in war crimes as part of their recruitment duties.”

It's currently ‘legal’ for British citizens to serve in Israel's IDF and commit war crimes in Gaza, then return to Britain freely. The UK also approves actual arms exports to Israel. Personnel can flow. Weapons can flow – and we know where the payloads land, #GazaUnderAttack. — Harry Fear (@harryfear) May 19, 2021

“Scotland Yard’s S015 War Crimes Unit has acknowledged receipt of the request, the statement said, and it is currently under review,” the statement added.

“The ICJP contends that it is an indisputable fact that members of the IDF have committed or been involved in war crimes or acts that fall foul of national counter-terrorism legislation”. Therefore, according to the group, “evidence points to it being highly likely that British citizens joining those forces for extended periods may have themselves committed crimes which are contrary to UK law and the British Government’s international obligations.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)