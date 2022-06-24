Jewish Settlers Raise Israeli Flag atop Mosque near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers on Friday raised the Isreali flag atop a mosque in the village of Kisan, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ahmad Ghazal said that a group of Jewish settlers sneaked their way into the southern West Bank village, vandalized the main entrance of a local mosque, and attempted to break inside, but could not do so.

#Bethlehem, #West_Bank According to Palestinian channels, Jews placed the #Israeli flag on top of the dome of the Kisan Mosque in the eastern part of the city. pic.twitter.com/WHkJk8sLhU — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) June 24, 2022

The vandals, Ghazal added, ascended to the mosque roof and hoisted a flag of Israel.

Located 11 kilometers to the south of Bethlehem city, Kisan has a population of some 600 and occupies a total area of 133,330 dunams.

“Israeli” settlers attacked the Kisan Mosque in east of Bethlehem disregarding the sanctity of Muslim mosques. The settlers raised “Israeli” flags over the mosque at dawn on Friday.https://t.co/MWlMiIOCOJ — Al-Ahed News (@English_AlAhed) June 24, 2022

Israel has established three illegal settlements on lands confiscated from the village. It has confiscated further land for the construction of two settler-only by-pass roads, which extend for 16.1 kilometers on the village land.

Israel has also constructed a section of the apartheid wall, confiscating and isolating some 87,344 dunams of fertile land, pushing the villagers into a crowded enclave, a ghetto, surrounded by walls, settlements, and military installations.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)