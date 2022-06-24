Jewish Settlers Raise Israeli Flag atop Mosque near Bethlehem

June 24, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers vandalized a mosque near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers on Friday raised the Isreali flag atop a mosque in the village of Kisan, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ahmad Ghazal said that a group of Jewish settlers sneaked their way into the southern West Bank village, vandalized the main entrance of a local mosque, and attempted to break inside, but could not do so.

The vandals, Ghazal added, ascended to the mosque roof and hoisted a flag of Israel.

Located 11 kilometers to the south of Bethlehem city, Kisan has a population of some 600 and occupies a total area of 133,330 dunams.

Israel has established three illegal settlements on lands confiscated from the village. It has confiscated further land for the construction of two settler-only by-pass roads, which extend for 16.1 kilometers on the village land.

Israel has also constructed a section of the apartheid wall, confiscating and isolating some 87,344 dunams of fertile land, pushing the villagers into a crowded enclave, a ghetto, surrounded by walls, settlements, and military installations.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*