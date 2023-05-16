Jewish Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Crops in Bethlehem

Illegal Jewish settlers set fire to crops belonging to two Palestinian farmers in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mousa Ebayyat, the village mayor, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Amos torched wheat and barley crops belonging to farmers from the village.

This is not the first time village land and residents have come under attack from illegal Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, according to Ebayyat.

The town of Kisan has been subject to repeated attacks by settlers against farmers, abusing them, stealing their equipment, and preventing them from grazing their livestock.

Over 700,000 Israelis live in the illegal Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law. All of Israel’s settlements and the settlers who live there are illegal under international law.

(PC, MEMO)