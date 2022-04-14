Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Military Raid in Beita

April 14, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Fawwaz Hamayel, 45, was killed by Israeli forces in Beita. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man succumbed on Thursday to critical wounds he sustained the day before, during an Israeli military raid in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot and seriously injured 45-year-old Fawwaz Hamayel, a father of three, during a military incursion into the town of Beita on Wednesday.

This brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the last 24 hours to six.

“Israel’s problem is its insistence on providing short-term military solutions to a long-term problem, itself resulting from these very ‘military solutions’,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“If Israel continues to subjugate the Palestinian people under the current system of military occupation and deepening apartheid, Palestinians will surely continue to respond until their oppressive reality is changed. No amount of Israeli violence can alter this truth,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

