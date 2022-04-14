Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Military Raid in Beita

A Palestinian man succumbed on Thursday to critical wounds he sustained the day before, during an Israeli military raid in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot and seriously injured 45-year-old Fawwaz Hamayel, a father of three, during a military incursion into the town of Beita on Wednesday.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded six others on Thursday morning, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Full detail now on https://t.co/yMP57aSgt5 pic.twitter.com/sGeqqCgHXa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2022

This brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the last 24 hours to six.