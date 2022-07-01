Jewish Settlers Set Lands on Fire near Bethlehem

July 1, 2022
Illegal settlers regularly set fire to Palestinian lands, destroying crops and olive trees. (Photo: via Social Media)

Extremist Jewish settlers on Thursday set Palestinian-owned lands on fire in the village of Husan, near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Sabatin, mayor of Husan, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers set fire to large swathes of land planted with olives and grapes, destroying hundreds of trees.

Violence and vandalism by Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

