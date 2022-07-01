Jewish Settlers Set Lands on Fire near Bethlehem

Extremist Jewish settlers on Thursday set Palestinian-owned lands on fire in the village of Husan, near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Sabatin, mayor of Husan, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers set fire to large swathes of land planted with olives and grapes, destroying hundreds of trees.

Violence by Israeli settlers is never prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities! Colonial Israeli settlers Thursday set Palestinian lands on fire in Husan tow, west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/gJo0EGxGyA — my homeland is Palestine (@64659925Palesti) June 30, 2022

Violence and vandalism by Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)