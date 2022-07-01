EU Dismisses ‘Terrorism’ Smear, Resumes Funding for Two Palestinian NGOs

The European Union (EU) has resumed funding to two prominent Palestinian human rights groups, more than a year after suspending support for six Palestinian organizations labeled terrorists by Israel, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Indicating that the Israeli claims are baseless, the European Commission – the EU’s executive branch – sent letters to Al-Haq and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

🚨Breaking: 13 months after it had imposed an arbitrary suspension of funding for Al-Haq’s EU-funded project, the @EU_Commission finally lifts its unlawful suspension unconditionally and with immediate effect! See our full statement: https://t.co/RrXhLjjVQw#StandWithThe6 pic.twitter.com/nKk6oITLFP — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) June 30, 2022

The two organizations were informed that their 13-month-long suspensions were lifted unconditionally and with immediate effect.

The PCHR and Al-Haq collect evidence of alleged Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and have worked with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in its investigation of alleged Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“In a demonstration of extreme deference to Israel, the European Union has nevertheless suspended funding to two of the organizations – Al-Haq and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees – and other funders have delayed their contributions while they investigate…” https://t.co/aOoWWRoOIY — Beece (@UdsiAsli) June 14, 2022

All six groups which were banned by Israel believe they were targeted by the Apartheid State for their work with the ICC.

Announcing the resumption of funding, the Commission mentioned the results of a review conducted by the EU’s European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), which it said found “no suspicions of irregularities and/or fraud” and “did not find sufficient ground to open an investigation”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)