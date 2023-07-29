Jewish Settlers Set Palestinian Land on Fire in Occupied West Bank

Illegal Jewish settlers burned hundreds of dunums of land in a village in the occupied West Bank on Friday, The New Arab reported.

Settlers from the Yitzhar settlement burned at least 700 dunams (around 173 acres) of land in the northern area of the Palestinian village of Einabus, including thousands of olive trees, the village’s council head told The New Arab’s sister site.

The fires went on for several hours as Palestinian firefighting crews were delayed from reaching the areas affected because of the settlers, Fayez al-Saada told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Ghassan Douglas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlements in the West Bank’s north, reiterated the damage caused by the blaze and said it was not the first of its kind targeting Palestinian properties in the area.

There are more than 700,000 settlers residing in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. All settlements are illegal under international law.

