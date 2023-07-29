Israeli Envoy to Germany Kicked Out of Cafe over IHRA Definition

Berg’s decision was influenced by the fact that Prosor represents Israel and enforces an “invalid and manipulative” policy.

An Israeli expatriate living in Germany removed Israel’s ambassador to Germany from his cafe in protest against the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, which is being pushed by Israel worldwide.

Avi Berg, the owner of Cafe Dodo in Berlin, took to Facebook to announce that he had asked Ambassador Ron Prosor to leave, stating that he was “not welcome in my cafe.”

Berg’s decision was influenced by the fact that Prosor represents Israel and enforces an “invalid and manipulative” policy, which labels any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitic.

According to Berg, this policy wrongly accuses him and others of being anti-Semitic for expressing their opinions.

He added that Prosor and his bodyguards left the cafe immediately after being instructed to do so.

He further highlighted that his actions were specifically directed towards the ambassador not as an individual but as an official representative of the state of Israel.

He explained to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Wednesday that he took this step because both the ambassador and the embassy are deeply involved in exerting pressure on the Bundestag (German parliament), media and institutions to suppress any criticism of Israel and label such critique anti-Semitic.

He added:

“This diplomacy is implemented all over the world but is especially effective in Germany. This policy is also very damaging against the fight against genuine anti-Semitism!”

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman told Haaretz that Prosor had been unaware of Berg’s political stance when he visited the cafe.

Berg has been critical of the highly controversial IHRA definition of anti-Semitism which many believe has been weaponized by pro-Israel lobby groups in an attempt to silence critics of Zionism.

He believes that such a policy hinders genuine efforts to combat anti-Semitism, which is a serious concern.

(MEMO, PC)