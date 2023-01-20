Jewish Settlers Set up New Illegal Outpost in Occupied West Bank

Jewish settlers set up a new settlement outpost in the northern West Bank on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“A group of settlers established a settlement outpost on the lands of Jureesh town, south of Nablus,” Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu.

Daghlas said that the Jewish settlers installed a number of residential caravans in the area.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the establishment of the outpost.

“This crime (of establishing the outpost) is Israel’s response to the current American team’s visit to the region, and a blatant challenge to international and American demands to stop all illegal unilateral measures,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also stressed that “the failure of the American side to respond immediately to this provocative step reflects a lack of seriousness in putting words and positions into actions.”

On Wednesday, a US delegation headed by National Security Adviser, Jack Sullivan, visited the region and met with Palestinian and Israeli officials.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)