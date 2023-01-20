Jewish Settlers Set up New Illegal Outpost in Occupied West Bank

January 20, 2023 Blog, News
Palestinians protest against a new Israeli settler outpost recently erected on Palestinian land. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers set up a new settlement outpost in the northern West Bank on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“A group of settlers established a settlement outpost on the lands of Jureesh town, south of Nablus,” Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu.

Daghlas said that the Jewish settlers installed a number of residential caravans in the area.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the establishment of the outpost.

“This crime (of establishing the outpost) is Israel’s response to the current American team’s visit to the region, and a blatant challenge to international and American demands to stop all illegal unilateral measures,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also stressed that “the failure of the American side to respond immediately to this provocative step reflects a lack of seriousness in putting words and positions into actions.”

On Wednesday, a US delegation headed by National Security Adviser, Jack Sullivan, visited the region and met with Palestinian and Israeli officials.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*