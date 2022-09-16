Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Three Palestinian Children in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

September 16, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian children are regularly detained by Israeli occupation forces. (File photo: via Samidoun)

Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinian children on Thursday evening, inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent identified the three children as Mohammad Qous, Jaafar Besheti, and Abdullah Hashlamon.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli detained at least 15 Palestinian civilians in an ongoing crackdown and arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*