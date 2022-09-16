Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Three Palestinian Children in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinian children on Thursday evening, inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent identified the three children as Mohammad Qous, Jaafar Besheti, and Abdullah Hashlamon.

The arrests came as Israeli forces detained at least 15 civilians in an ongoing arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank on Thursday and rounded up five more Palestinians during overnight raids that followed on Friday. https://t.co/XeAEbpNKa7 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 16, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli detained at least 15 Palestinian civilians in an ongoing crackdown and arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)