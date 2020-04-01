Palestinian Released from Israeli Detention Tested Positive to Coronavirus

A 19-year-old Palestinian, who was released yesterday from Israeli detention, has tested positive for coronavirus and was included in the 15 corona cases announced today by the Palestinian government.

Nour Eddin Sarsour, from Beitunia town, was arrested on March 18 and released on Tuesday evening after spending his detention period in Ofer Prison and in the Benjamin Investigation Center, according to a statement released by the Prisoners Commission.

The statement said that Sarsour was released yesterday and that before leaving the prison, his inmates celebrated with him his release, expressing concern about the prisoners contracting the virus.

The Commission lambasted the Israel Prison Services for not conducting tests on the prisoners before their release, holding it responsible for the life and health of the prisoners who were in contact with Sarsour before his release.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)