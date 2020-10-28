Jewish Settlers Steal Olive Harvesting Material in West Bank

Jewish settlers today stole material Palestinian farmers were using for the olive harvest in the village of Jaloud, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal colonial settlement of Ahia sneaked into the village during the night and stole ladders, cloths, and saws used by farmers in the olive harvest.

Groups of Israeli settlers uprooted over 100 olive trees in the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir, as Israeli occupation forces bulldozed acres of olives, grapes & fig in Al-Marhat area, west of Salfit.#DemocraticReformistsFatahMovement#PalestinianLivesMatter#InHumanIsrael pic.twitter.com/nbqTDaEuz6 — The Democratic Reformists within Fateh Movement (@the_reformists) October 27, 2020

Farmers often leave these materials behind when they return home at night to avoid having to carry them back and forth every day of the harvest season.

The olive harvest is one of the most important seasons for thousands of Palestinian households in the occupied territories whose income depends heavily on the success of this season.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)