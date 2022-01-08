Israeli Forces Assault, Detain Palestinian Boy Suffering from Heart Disease

Israeli occupation forces assaulted and detained a Palestinian boy suffering from heart and spinal diseases on Friday night, in Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Muhammad Awad told WAFA that Israeli soldiers detained the 16-year-old boy, Nour Ahmad Allami, after beating him while he was in a shop. He added that Allami suffers from heart disease and he also underwent several spinal surgeries.

Hebron: Soldiers Attack, Abduct Palestinian Child With Spinal Cord Injuries https://t.co/NGCcCmnrNs — 🇵🇸دكتاتور (@deputymaksoorti) January 8, 2022

Awad said that the Israeli occupation soldiers ignored the medical reports submitted by the boy’s father, and persisted to assault and arrest him despite his health condition. Allami was taken to an unknown location.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)