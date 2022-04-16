WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Arrest Palestinian Child near Salfit

April 16, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Wikimedia Images via Pixabay)

Israeli occupation forces shot, injured and arrested a Palestinian child on Saturday during a military raid in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jihad Izzat Mar’ee, 14 years old, was shot by Israeli soldiers with a live bullet and injured in his thigh bone before being arrested at the entrance of the village by the Israeli soldiers.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, stun grenades and teargas canisters at the protesters to disperse them during the clashes in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*