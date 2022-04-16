WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Arrest Palestinian Child near Salfit

Israeli occupation forces shot, injured and arrested a Palestinian child on Saturday during a military raid in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The moment when Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian teen, Izzat Jihad Mar'ee, after shooting him at the entrance to the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit in the the occupied West Bank.

pic.twitter.com/RPA9WBwvyG — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) April 16, 2022

Jihad Izzat Mar’ee, 14 years old, was shot by Israeli soldiers with a live bullet and injured in his thigh bone before being arrested at the entrance of the village by the Israeli soldiers.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, stun grenades and teargas canisters at the protesters to disperse them during the clashes in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)