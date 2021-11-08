Jewish Settlers Stone Palestinian Vehicles in Northern West Bank

November 8, 2021 Blog, News
Jewish settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles in West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers stoned Palestinian vehicles on Monday, on the road connecting the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of settlers, under heavy military protection, closed the road, near Silat ad-Dhahr, and hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,00 Jewish settlers living in illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, and various other physical obstructions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

