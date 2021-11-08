IN PHOTOS: Islamic University in Gaza Kickstarts Graduation Ceremonies

November 8, 2021 Articles, Features, Images
The Islamic University in Gaza kickstarts graduation ceremonies. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Under the title of ‘Cohort of Excellence’, the Islamic University of Gaza celebrated its 40th cohort of graduates. 

The first day of the graduation ceremonies started on Sunday and was dedicated to graduates in the Science and Religion departments.

The ceremonies were attended by the President of the Islamic University, Professor Naser Farahat, and the heads of the Science and Religion departments, along with a large number of representatives from the government, civil society and academia. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

