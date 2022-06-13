For Fourth Day, Israeli Authorities Block Provision of Drinking Water in Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli authorities have prevented drinking water from being available at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), a Palestinian official said on Sunday.

According to the director of the mosque, Ghassan Al-Rajabi, it was the fourth day in a row that Israel had blocked the provision of drinking water.

Israel forces on Sunday closed the water supply to the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron region. The mosque authorities say they haven’t received water for the fourth day in a row. “The measure by the Israeli occupation authorities was an attempt to restrict the number of worshippers and pic.twitter.com/Xj4d4b6NQn — Deccan News (@Deccan_Cable) June 13, 2022

Al-Rajabi said that the measure by the Israeli occupation authorities was an attempt to restrict the number of worshippers and put pressure on the Palestinians staying inside the mosque to leave. Illegal Jewish settlers, meanwhile, are protected by occupation security forces whenever they choose to storm into the sacred site.

Al-Rajabi added that Israel seeks, through such measures, to impose its full control over the mosque, but stressed that the Palestinians will continue to resist and defend their land and religious sanctities in order to undermine the occupation state’s systematic Judaization program.

For the third day, the occupation prevents water for worshipers from entering the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. pic.twitter.com/rm8u5qMAyV — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 12, 2022

In 1994, a Jewish settler from America used his Israeli army rifle to kill 29 Muslim worshippers and wound more than 100 others as they were engaged in the dawn prayer in the Ibrahimi Mosque.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)