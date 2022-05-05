At least three Israelis were killed and four injured on Thursday, in the central Israeli city of Elad, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “two attackers arrived at a central park in the city […] both armed with sharp weapons.”

Elad’s mayor asked residents to stay in their homes, while Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi are holding an emergency meeting.

Media coverage: "Israeli elite officers arrive at the site of the shooting and stabbing operation in the Israeli settlement of Elad where three Israelis were killed and many others wounded, some critically." pic.twitter.com/kKTQ2gZzdx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 5, 2022

Starting on March 22, 15 Israelis – not including the latest count – were killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinian youth.

Palestinians say that the attacks are a form of retaliation to escalating Israeli violence throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and the almost daily violent provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Palestinian East Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)