Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Five Palestinians, Foreign Activist in Kafr Qaddum

At least five Palestinians and a foreign activist were injured on Friday by rubber-coated metal bullets as Israeli forces violently quelled a peaceful anti-settlement demonstration in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The coordinator of the popular resistance committee in the village of Kafr Qaddum, Murab Shtawi, said Israeli soldiers attacked the participants with rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, shooting and injuring at least five villagers and a foreign activist with rubber bullets.

Dozens also suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. All the injured were treated at the scene.

Participants chanted slogans calling for escalating the popular resistance in the face of Israeli measures.

(WAFA, PC)