Jewish Settlers Uproot Olive Saplings near Salfit

Illegal Jewish settlers uprooted today a number of olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the village of Hares, near the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Revava raided a plot belonging to Amjad Sultan, a local Palestinian citizen and farmer, and uprooted olive saplings that he had recently planted in his own land.

This was the second attack of its kind by Israeli settlers in the same area in less than one month.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)