Jewish Settler Shoots, Injures Palestinian Farmer near Nablus

A Palestinian farmer was shot and injured by an Israeli settler while grazing his sheep on Saturday in the village of Madama, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that a Jewish settler, who works as a security guard in the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, opened gunfire at a local Palestinian resident.

The man, identified as Ma’moun Nassar, was injured in his foot while he was grazing sheep in the village.

Nassar was rushed to the Rafidia Public Hospital in the nearby city of Nablus for medical treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is a routine practice in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(PC, WAFA)