Jewish Settler Shoots, Injures Palestinian Farmer near Nablus

May 20, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Ma’moun Nassar was shot and injured by an illegal Jewish settler near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian farmer was shot and injured by an Israeli settler while grazing his sheep on Saturday in the village of Madama, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that a Jewish settler, who works as a security guard in the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, opened gunfire at a local Palestinian resident.

The man, identified as Ma’moun Nassar,  was injured in his foot while he was grazing sheep in the village.

Nassar was rushed to the Rafidia Public Hospital in the nearby city of Nablus for medical treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is a routine practice in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*