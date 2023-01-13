Jewish Settlers Write Hate Slogans on Church Wall in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers have written racist slurs in Hebrew on the wall of the Armenian Church in Occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The incident took place late Thursday, the High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority said.

“The racist attack by fanatical religious settlers, with sinful hands writing the words ‘Revenge and death to Arabs, Armenians and Christians’ on the walls of the Armenian Patriarchate in Occupied Jerusalem, is an inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation,” the Committee said.

The Committee held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its “racist-colonial” policies.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)