Six Palestinians Killed as Israeli Forces Bomb, Storm Tulkarm

Six Palestinian youths, including a minor, were killed at dawn on Wednesday after an Israeli drone bombed them in Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm.

The Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital said that six youths were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone bombed them in the camp, an hour after the occupation obstructed ambulances on their way to the hospital for the injured.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the victims were identified as Ahmad Anwar Hamarsheh (19), Ahmad Abdul Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Wahid Fahmawi, 23, Yazan Ahmad Wahid Fahmawi, 23, Fares Hossam Fahmawi, 19, and Hamza Ahmad Mustafa Fahmawi, 17.

A 24-year-old youth was also seriously injured in the head and his condition was reported to be critical.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that another ambulance, carrying three serious injuries from the Nur Shams camp, was released by Israeli occupation forces after 65 minutes of detention.

The head of the Tulkarm Doctors Syndicate, Radwan Balibla, said that an Israeli soldier stabbed one of the injured people inside the ambulance, pointing out that other injuries were assaulted and beaten up with kicks, punches, and rifles amidst threats to kill them by the soldiers, and not allowing them to reach the hospital.

WAFA correspondent reported that the occupation forces, with their military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed Tulkarm from its western axis, heading toward the Nur Shams camp, east of the city, and imposing a tight siege on it.

Israeli forces also stormed a number of homes in various neighborhoods of the camp and conducted a wide search inside them.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers mounted the roofs of high-rise buildings inside and around the camp and turned them into observation points, while bulldozers razed the infrastructure in the main streets of the camp.

The occupation deliberately caused significant disruption to communications and internet networks inside the camp, while sounds of explosions were heard in the area.

This is the second Israeli raid in Tulkarm in 24 hours, which resulted in the destruction of citizens’ property and the bombing of their homes.

(PC, WAFA)