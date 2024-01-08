Three Palestinians, Including 4-Year-Old Girl, Killed by Israeli Forces near Jerusalem

A four-year-old girl and a young couple were killed on Sunday evening when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on them at the Beit Iksa military checkpoint, near Jerusalem.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at two vehicles passing through the checkpoint, resulting in the injury of a Palestinian man who was driving his vehicle and his wife.

A four-year-old girl, who was in another car, was also critically injured.

A few minutes later, medical sources confirmed the tragic death of the four-year-old girl, Ruqaya Ahmed Odeh Jahaleen, and the young couple, Mohammed Mzayyid Abu Eid and his wife, both hailing from the neighboring town of Biddu.

Soon after the incident, Israeli occupation forces completely sealed off the checkpoint, preventing the entry or exit of residents into and out of the village.

Moreover, they obstructed Palestinian ambulance vehicles from transferring the victims to the hospital.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)